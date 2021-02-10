Article content

Fred Dovigi, a former city councillor and mayoral candidate, has died.

Dovigi, 71, died at home on Monday.

Dovigi was educator, city councillor

He ran twice for city council, seeking a seat to represent Ward 3 and 4, in 1976 and 1978. Dovigi lost both times before being elected to serve Ward 4 in 1980. He served two terms.

Dovigi returned to municipal politics in 2006 when he ran for mayor against incumbent John Rowswell and fellow challenger Debbie Amaroso. He placed third.

A former president of Children’s Aid Society of Algoma, Dovigi taught 33 years for Sault Ste. Marie Board of Education and Algoma District School Board. Most of his teaching career was spent at Korah Collegiate and Vocational School.

Mayor Christian Provenzano was five when Dovigi started to serve Ward 4.

The former city councillor contacted him “a number of times” early in his mayoralty “to talk to me and offer some perspective.

“I always appreciated that,” said Provenzano. “He served the community for a long time as an educator, as an entrepreneur and as a volunteer.”