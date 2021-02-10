Dovigi was educator, city councillor
Article content
Fred Dovigi, a former city councillor and mayoral candidate, has died.
Dovigi, 71, died at home on Monday.
Dovigi was educator, city councillor Back to video
He ran twice for city council, seeking a seat to represent Ward 3 and 4, in 1976 and 1978. Dovigi lost both times before being elected to serve Ward 4 in 1980. He served two terms.
Dovigi returned to municipal politics in 2006 when he ran for mayor against incumbent John Rowswell and fellow challenger Debbie Amaroso. He placed third.
A former president of Children’s Aid Society of Algoma, Dovigi taught 33 years for Sault Ste. Marie Board of Education and Algoma District School Board. Most of his teaching career was spent at Korah Collegiate and Vocational School.
Mayor Christian Provenzano was five when Dovigi started to serve Ward 4.
The former city councillor contacted him “a number of times” early in his mayoralty “to talk to me and offer some perspective.
“I always appreciated that,” said Provenzano. “He served the community for a long time as an educator, as an entrepreneur and as a volunteer.”
Advertisement
Article content
In 1983, Dovigi said he had 87 phone calls from residents concerned about their assessment notices. The flurry of activity made him “feel like a Bell Canada operator.”
Good councillors, said Provezano, make that kind of effort to be available to their constituents.
“He was, in my experience of him, he was a doer and he was a guy that tried to get things done and make things happen,” said Provenzano. “I’m sure that he was very responsive to his constituents.”
He noted Dovigi “kept at it” until he was able to earn a seat at the council table.
“Many who do persevere actually in the end get there,” said Provenzano. “He was a guy that had a lot of commitment to the community and I think he had a real strong passion to serve the community in a leadership capacity.”
Funeral service details are to be announced.