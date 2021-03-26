Article content

Clean North plans a cleanup of downtown Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday.

Volunteers can meet at Queen and Pim streets, near the Algonquin Hotel, at 1:30 p.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Downtown cleanup planned Sunday Back to video

“Focus will be on drug paraphernalia, but we encourage you to pick up other litter as well,” a post on the group’s Facebook site says.

Participants should wear a mask and boots or shoes.