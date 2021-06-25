Downtown fire probed

Article content

A recent fire at a downtown-area residence is under investigation.

Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services responded to 326 Albert St. W. at about 3 p.m. on June 18.

The fire started on the second floor, said Sault Ste. Marie Police Service spokesperson Lincoln Louttit. Damage was minor.

There was a suspicious fire at a nearby property at 340 Albert St. W., on April 16.