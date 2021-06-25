Downtown safety strategy proposed

Article content

Ambassadors, security patrols and surveillance cameras are suggested tools to boost safety in Sault Ste. Marie’s downtown.

City council will be asked to receive a downtown safety report from deputy CAO Tom Vair on Monday.

Stepped-up police patrols in the area have cut calls for concerns such as robbery, mischief and break-ins nearly in half from 438 in 2019 to 225 in 2020, Vair notes. Downtown Association shared crime-fighting tips from police with merchants and hired a private security company to do night patrols.

Paid and volunteer ambassadors are proposed to help the public and check-in with businesses. They would be trained in mental health first aid, CPR and giving naloxone.

“Ambassadors are not security guards,” said Vair. “They will be trained to know the appropriate organization to call should a situation arise.”

A one-year pilot program would cost about $105,000. Expenses include payroll, training and uniforms.