Drive tops $200,000 for AlgomaTrad

Brian Kelly
Jan 14, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  1 minute read
Julie Schryer and Pat O'Gorman, artistic directors of AlgomaTrad.

A month-long online fundraising drive to create a year-round home for AlgomaTrad has raised more than $200,000.

Artistic directors Julie Schryer and Pat O’Gorman wanted to raise $300,000 for their project on St. Joseph Island, but say the $205,209 raised from 656 donors as of Thursday morning is a solid start with plans to raise the remaining dollars by early 2022.

We’re kind of astonished and astounded and blown away and gobsmacked,” O’Gorman told The Sault Star. “You can name any kind of superlative you want to, but we were blown away by the support. Blown away.”

The drive was extended one week and now ends Saturday at www.fundrazr.com

AlgomaTrad is based at the former home of Algoma Music Camp on F and G Line.

Performances, woodworking, pottery, canoe building, fibre arts and food instruction and planned.

The fundraiser was done so AlgomaTrad could qualify for government funding of $1 million from Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corp., and about $1.5 million from FedNor and Canada Cultural Spaces.

Upcoming fundraisers include a trivia night and musical performances from artists, including Allison Lupton, who’ve taught at the camp or been featured in concert. Some potential donors are waiting for AlgomaTrad to have charitable status before contributing.

Schryer and O’Gorman hope architectural designs will be done by early spring and construction will begin in the summer. Initial goals are septic system improvements, winterization of AlgomaTrad’s main building and a kitchen addition.

Potential date for an online campaign party is late February.

We really consider this a trust,” said O’Gorman of the fundraising effort. “People trust us to make this happen. There’s a certain kind of trust and belief in the organization that I think is reflected through this fundraiser.”

Etransfers can be sent to music@algomatrad.ca. Cheques, made payable to AlgomaTrad, can be sent to 340 McKinnon Side Road, Desbarats, Ont., P0R 1E0.

