Driver bolts, found later

Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly
Aug 17, 2021
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Headquarters. SUPPLIED
A driver fled after a vehicle crossed several lanes of traffic and hit a light pole at Trunk and Boundary roads early last Saturday evening.

A suspect was found in the area of Carlbert Street at about 9:30 p.m., police say.

Arthur Dawe, 34, was charged with dangerous operation and failure to stop after an accident.

His court date is Oct. 4.

