A woman was charged after a vehicle was found in a snowbank at a downtown intersection early Friday.

The automobile was located at Cathcart and John streets shortly after midnight, police say.

Serena Cyr, 27, of London, Ont., was charged with impaired driving-alcohol and drugs and having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams.

Her court date is Feb. 8.