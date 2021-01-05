Driver charged

Article content

A Thunder Bay man was charged after a traffic complaint in VanKoughnet Township, north of Sault Ste. Marie, last Saturday.

The vehicle was stopped in the Sault, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Christopher Kloosterhuis, 47, was charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs.

His court date is Jan. 25 in the Sault.

The accused’s vehicle was impounded for seven days and licence suspended for 90 days.