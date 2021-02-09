Driver charged

Article content

A Blind River man was charged after a vehicle was found in a ditch in Tarbutt-Tarbutt Additional Township last Saturday evening.

The incident happened on Highway 17 between Barr Road and MacLennan Road, Ontario Provincial Police say.

David Calder, 31, was charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs and having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams.

His licence was suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for one week.

Court date is March 4 in Blind River.