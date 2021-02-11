Driver charged
A woman was charged after a complaint of an erratic driver in the area of Black Road early Thursday.
Chantale Vallieres, 38, was charged with impaired driving-alcohol and drugs and having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams.
Her court date is March 22.
