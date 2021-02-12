Driver charged

Article content

An Elliot Lake man was charged following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 in Dublin Township on Thursday afternoon.

Paul Jutras, 34, was charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs, having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams and dangerous operation.

His vehicle was impounded for one week and licence suspended for 90 days.

Court date is March 3 in Sudbury.