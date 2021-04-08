Driver charged

Brian Kelly
A Sudbury-area resident was charged following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 17 in Municipality of Huron Shores on Wednesday evening.

A pickup truck was found in a ditch west of Hopper Road, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The driver’s injuries were not life threatening.

Lorri Millsap, 53, of Chelmsford, was charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs and having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams.

Court date for the accused is May 6 in Blind River.

Millsap’s licence was suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for one week.

