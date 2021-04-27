Driver charged

Article content

A man was found sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle downtown while the engine was still running.

The incident happened last Friday, police say.

The male allegedly had fentanyl and ammunition in his possession.

Christopher Rowe, 24, was charged with impaired driving-alcohol or drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

His court date is June 7.