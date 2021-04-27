Driver charged

Brian Kelly
Apr 27, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service headquarters (SUPPLIED PHOTO)
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service headquarters (SUPPLIED PHOTO)

A man was found sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle downtown while the engine was still running.

The incident happened last Friday, police say.

The male allegedly had fentanyl and ammunition in his possession.

Christopher Rowe, 24, was charged with impaired driving-alcohol or drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

His court date is June 7.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers