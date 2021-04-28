Driver charged

Brian Kelly
Apr 28, 2021
A Blind River man was charged after being checked at a RIDE stop in Blind River on Tuesday night.

Motorists were checked at Cobden and Murray streets, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Nicholas O’Dair, 42, was charged with having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams.

His vehicle was impounded for seven days and licence suspended for 90 days.

Court date for the accused is May 20 in Blind River.

