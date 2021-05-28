Driver charged

Brian Kelly
May 28, 2021  •  11 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Headquarters. SUPPLIED
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Headquarters. SUPPLIED jpg, SM

A driver faces a Highway Traffic Act charge after a collision that closed part of Great Northern Road last Wednesday.

A northbound GMC Sierra crossed the centre line and hit a southbound transport near Sixth Line, police say. The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m.

The driver of the Sierra was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A male, 30, was charged with careless driving.

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service does not name persons charged under the HTA.

A section of Great Northern Road was closed for about six hours after the crash.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers