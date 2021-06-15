Driver charged

Article content

A tip helped Ontario Provincial Police stop a vehicle in Blind River last Saturday.

An automobile was pulled over on Murray Street, a release says.

Dylan Spooner, 28, of Blind River, was charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs and having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for seven days.

Court date for the accused is July 8 in Blind River.