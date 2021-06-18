Driver charged

Article content

A man was charged after a SUV ended up in a ditch on Fourth Line East on Thursday morning.

Police spoke with the driver and suspected he was under the influence of drugs, a release says. The man was allegedly wearing a police-issued vest.

He is also accused of damaging a room while calling a lawyer at Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.

Michael Greganti, 47, was charged with impaired driving-alcohol and drugs, possession of stolen property and mischief under $5,000.

His court date is July 26.