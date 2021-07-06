Driver charged

Article content

A Tiny Township man was charged after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 17, near Farmer’s Road in Municipality of Huron Shores, non Saturday.

Kyle Quesnelle, 36, was charged with impaired driving-alcohol and drugs and having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams.

Court date for the accused is Aug. 5 in Blind River.

His vehicle was impounded for 90 days.