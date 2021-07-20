Driver charged in Laird crash

Brian Kelly
A man was charged after a single-vehicle crash on Government Road in Laird Township last Saturday.

Justin Campbell, 26, of Macdonald-Meredith-Aberdeen Additional Township, was charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs, having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 millirams and novice driver-blood/alcohol content above zero.

His licence was suspended for 90 days and automobile impounded for one week.

Court date for the accused is Aug. 16 in Sault Ste. Marie.

