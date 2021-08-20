Driver charged

Brian Kelly
A car was stopped after the driver sped by an Ontario Provincial Police cruiser and numerous other vehicles on Great Northern Road early Thursday evening.

The traffic stop determined a male motorist had been drinking, police say.

Matthew Alloy, 26, of Aweres Township, was charged with dangerous operation, operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs and having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams.

His court date is Sept. 20.

