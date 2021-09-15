Sign Up
Driver charged after flagging down police

Brian Kelly
Sep 15, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Headquarters. SUPPLIED
A man flagged down police and said his vehicle was stuck in the middle of a west-end street on Tuesday morning.

Police did not see a reason why the automobile would not be able to move in the area of Second Line West and Leigh’s Bay Road. Officers developed grounds to believe the driver’s ability was impaired by drugs, a release says.

Nicholas Suyghe, 35, was charged with impaired driving, alcohol and drugs.

His court date is Nov. 8.

