Article content

A driver was charged following an early-morning collision Monday.

The crash happened in the area of Tallack Boulevard.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Driver charged following Tallack Boulevard crash Back to video

Police spoke with the male motorist and suspected his ability to drive was impaired by alcohol or possibly narcotics, a release says.

The man passed a breath sample, but declined to give a blood sample.

Ty Palumbo, 18, was charged with dangerous operation and refusal to comply with a demand.

His court date is Oct. 18.