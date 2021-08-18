Article content

A driver from southwestern Ontario was charged after allegedly rear-ending another vehicle on Highway 17 in Goulais Township.

The collision between two pickup trucks happened Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police say. The lead truck was struck after slowing down to make a left turn.

Driver charged in Goulais crash

A 47-year-old resident of London was charged with careless driving.

Police do not release names of persons charged with Highway Traffic Act offences.