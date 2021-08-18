Driver charged in Goulais crash

Brian Kelly
Aug 18, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
OPP cruiser
Photo by File /Postmedia

A driver from southwestern Ontario was charged after allegedly rear-ending another vehicle on Highway 17 in Goulais Township.

The collision between two pickup trucks happened Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police say. The lead truck was struck after slowing down to make a left turn.

A 47-year-old resident of London was charged with careless driving.

Police do not release names of persons charged with Highway Traffic Act offences.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers