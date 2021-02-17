Driver doesn't stop for police: OPP

Article content

A driver allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic on Causley Street in Blind River early Monday and failed to stop for police several times.

The vehicle was found stuck in a snowbank on Dean Lake Road in Municipality of Huron Shores.

Jessy Geneau-Ouellette, 23, of no fixed address, was charged with flight from peace officer, dangerous operation and operation while prohibited.

The accused appeared in video bail court in Blind River and was remanded in custody.