Driver faces impaired charges

Brian Kelly
Aug 25, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
A tip from Sault Ste. Marie Police Service helped their provincial counterparts stop a vehicle on Boundary Road in Municipality of Huron Shores early Tuesday.

Officers spoke with the driver and determined she had been drinking, a release says.

Lina Marcotullio, 25, of Rockwood, Ont., was charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs and having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams.

Her court date is Oct. 7 in Elliot Lake.

The accused’s vehicle was impounded for seven days.

