Driver found sleeping

A man was found alseep behind the wheel of his vehicle at a north-end intersection late Wednesday evening.

He was located at North Street and Northern Avenue at about 11:30 p.m., police say.

Officers suspected the man was impaired by drugs and arrested him.

He allegedly had a gram of suspected heroin in his possession.

Adam Lamoureux, 34, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and impaired driving-alcohol and drug.

His court date is June 28.