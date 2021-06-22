Driver ill in east-end crash: Police

Brian Kelly
Jun 22, 2021
A cyclist rides by following a collision near Boundary Road and South Market Street on Friday, June 18, 2021. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
A single-vehicle collision that knocked out power in Sault Ste. Marie’s east end last Friday was not criminal in nature, police say.

A female driver may have had “a medical emergency,” said Sault Ste. Marie Police Service spokesperson Lincoln Louttit. She was brought to Sault Area Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle, eastbound on South Market Street at Boundary Road, did not stop at the intersection, hit a curb and flipped on its side. Several hydro poles were damaged. Two homes were also damaged, said Louttit.

