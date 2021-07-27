Driver needs naloxone after collision
Police had to use naloxone when they found a driver unconscious at a collision scene Monday morning.
A vehicle struck a cement garden in the area of Huron and Cathcart streets at about 9:20 a.m., a release says. An unresponsive man was in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck.
He was brought to hospital after being given the medication.
His truck also hit a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 400 block of Cathcart Street. The man was a suspended driver.
Tony Agawa, 29, was charged with impaired driving-alcohol and drugs, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop after an accident and failing to comply with an undertaking.
He was held for bail court.