Driver needs naloxone after collision

Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly
Jul 27, 2021
Police had to use naloxone when they found a driver unconscious at a collision scene Monday morning.

A vehicle struck a cement garden in the area of Huron and Cathcart streets at about 9:20 a.m., a release says. An unresponsive man was in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck.

He was brought to hospital after being given the medication.

His truck also hit a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 400 block of Cathcart Street. The man was a suspended driver.

Tony Agawa, 29, was charged with impaired driving-alcohol and drugs, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop after an accident and failing to comply with an undertaking.

He was held for bail court.

