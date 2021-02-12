Driver parks, walks, gets charged

Brian Kelly
Feb 12, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service vehicle at city police headquarters in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)

A man was charged after he abruptly pulled his vehicle over to the side of Spring Street and started walking away on Thursday afternoon.

Police saw what he did and asked him to return to his automobile, a release says.

The man did poorly on a standardized field sobriety test and drug recognition evaluation.

Darren Kudyba, 33, was charged with impaired driving-alcohol and drugs.

His court date is March 22.

