Driver quickly pleads to impaired charge
A Sault Ste. Marie man was quick to make amends after crashing his pickup truck into a streetlight while impaired this summer.
Sylvio Montgomery, 28, pleaded guilty to having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams before Ontario Court Justice Romuald Kwolek on Friday morning. The hearing was held online
Assistant Crown attorney Blair Hogan noted “this is a very early plea” and that Montgomery had wanted to deal with the charges he faced even earlier.
Montgomery lost control of his Chevy Silverado when he was driving on Bruce Street near Algoma Avenue at about 1:15 a.m. on July 29, The truck hit a streetlight. The rear right driver’s side wheel came off the vehicle. The truck stopped at a home on the top of the Bruce Street hill.
Montgomery, the lone occupant, got out of the truck, raised his hands and kneeled on the ground.
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service was on patrol and saw the crash. Alcohol could be smelled on Montgomery’s breath. An open can of Budweiser was in the front cupholder. A glass bong was also visible. Montgomery was arrested for impaired driving and taken to the police station. He gave two breath samples, reading 112 and 114 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.
A joint position called for a penalty of $1,000, plus a $300 victim surcharge, and a one-year driving prohibition.
Montgomery told Kwolek he was “struggling” with his mental health “the last little bit.”
“I just wasn’t thinking properly on that day,” he said. “I screwed up and made that decision to try and get home.”
Montgomery was “happy” no one else was hurt. He has two years to pay the fine.
Hagan withdrew a charge of impaired operation of a motor vehicle.
Meanwhile, William Kingston faces nearly $5,000 in fines after pleading guilty to driving while impaired by drugs, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.
Kingston, 55, was stopped by Sault police on June 25, 2020. The plates on his Ford F-150 were reported lost or stolen, Hagan told the court. Kingston made a “jerky turning movement” from McNabb Street to Black Road. When police tried to view the driver, the pickup truck suddenly stopped on Black Road. Kingston did not look at police. Police spoke with Kingston when he pulled into a parking lot. A checked determined he was a suspended and disqualified driver for a previous Criminal Code conviction and unpaid fines. He was arrested for driving while disqualified.
Police found drug paraphernalia, black residue on a tinfoil, in his jean jacket. Kingston denied using drugs. His eyes were very constricted. Kingston “performed poorly” when given a standard field sobriety test. Fentanyl and methamphetamine were found in a urine sample Kingston gave at the police station.
A joint submission saw Kingston fined $1,500, plus prohibited from driving for a year, for driving while impaired and $1,000 for driving while disqualified. He has one year to pay those fines. Kingston was also fined $2,500 for driving without insurance, plus a $750 victim surcharge. He has two years to pay those penalties.
Kingston has worked as a chef at mines, but he “can’t do that” because his licence is suspended, said defense counsel Ken Walker. The pandemic has affected the father of two children’s ability to work at a Sault Ste. Marie restaurant.
“Hopefully we can get passed this and back to full-time work and get my life back on track,” said Kingston.
