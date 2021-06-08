Drivers charged

Article content

Three motorists were charged following separate incidents east of Sault Ste. Marie.

A man faces several charges after he was stopped by police in Plummer Additional Township last Sunday.

John Durdle, 21, of Municipality of Huron Shores, was charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs, having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams, operate a motor vehicle without insurance, drive motor vehicle with no plates, novice driver-blood/alcohol content above zero and driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

His court date is Aug. 5 in Blind River.

A Spanish resident was charged following a single-vehicle crash in Little Current last Friday.

Matthew Pilon, 29, was charged with operation while impaired and having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams.

His court date is Aug. 9 in Espanola.

A pickup truck bounced off the curb and went into oncoming traffic on several streets in Elliot Lake last Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The vehicle was found in a ditch on Esten Boat Launch Road.

Jean Marc Lalonde, 53, of Elliot Lake, was charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs.

His court date is July 6 in Elliot Lake.