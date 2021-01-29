Article content

Narcotics valued at about $6,000 were seized when police executed a search warant at a residnce on Park Road in Mississauga First Nation on Thursday morning.

Suspected crack cocaine, cocaine, crystal meth, drug paraphernalia, cellphones and more than $400 in cash were found, Ontario Provincial Police say.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Drugs seized, trio charged Back to video

Trey Gold, 18, and Jeremy Burt, 18, both of Scarborough, and a youth, 15, from Blind River, were charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and three counts possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Court date for Gold and Burt is April 1 in Blind River. The youth, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has a court date of April 8 in Blind River.