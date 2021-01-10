Drugs, weapon seized

Article content

Narcotics and a loaded weapon were allegedly found when police executed a search warrant at an east-end residence last Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police and Sault Ste. Marie Police Service seized suspected cocaine, fentanyl and a loaded semi-automatic handgun, a release says.

“Our investigation led us to a residence within the city of Sault Ste. Marie and Sault Ste. Marie Police Service assisted us in the execution of the warrant,” said Const. Christie McClelland in an email to The Sault Star.

Morgan Robinson, 25, of MacDonald Meredith and Aberdeen Township, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and fail to comply with probation order.

Mykaila Koronovich, 23, of Sudbury, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Court date for the two accused is Feb. 15 in Sault Ste. Marie.

Jennifer Mcrea-Lipinski, 42, of Sault Ste. Marie, was charged with fail to comply with probation order, fail to comply with release order, two counts possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and three counts possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Amadou Doukoure, 25, of Toronto, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, fail to comply with probation order, possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and two counts possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The two accused appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Saturday.