Dubreuilville mine owner ups dividend

The owner of a Dubreuilville-area mine is boosting its dividend by 25 per cent.

Alamos Gold will pay two-and-a-half cents per share each quarter starting March 31.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders as of March 17.

“The increase is supported by the company’s strong outlook and free cash flow generation in the second half of 2020,” a release says.

Alamos Gold owns the Island Gold mine southeast of Dubreuilville.

The company has paid dividends for 12 years.

Alamos Gold (TSX: AGI) closed at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company’s shares have ranged from $4.43 to $15.52 during the last 52 weeks.