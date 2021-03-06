Dubreuilville mine posts strong results

Article content

A Dubreuilville-area mine set a three-month production record to end 2020.

Alamos Gold’s Island Gold produced 41,200 ounces during the last three months of the 2020.

Island Gold produced 139,000 ounces last year.

A planned expansion at the mine is expected to boost annual production to 236,000 ounces starting in 2025.

Alamos Gold is budgeting $25 million for exploration at Island Gold in 2021. That’s up from $12.9 million in 2020.

Shares of Alamos Gold (TSE: AGI) closed at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s shares have ranged from $4.43 to $15.25 during the last 52 weeks.