Dumpers stuff bin

PRINCE TOWNSHIP –Council approved a request by township staff to keep the garbage bin behind the municipal building locked, except from 7 a.m. on Tuesdays to 7:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, when garbage is collected.

The decision was a response to a report from deputy clerk Lorraine Mousseau at the June 10 meeting about problems with unauthorized dumping.

In the report, Mousseau noted that the bin is for the use of the municipal building and Prince Lake residents, who do not have curbside pickup.

But since March, unknown individuals have been dumping broken appliances, furniture, and multiple bags of garbage into the bin at night or on weekends. The result is an overflowing bin, and garbage bags being dropped off outside the bin, which have attracted bears onto township property, Mousseau said.

She reminded council of a resolution dating from March 2020 that directs staff to keep the bin locked between garbage pickups. Staff followed directions until winter, when the lock froze and it became more convenient to leave the bin unlocked.