Dumpers stuff bin
Article content
PRINCE TOWNSHIP –Council approved a request by township staff to keep the garbage bin behind the municipal building locked, except from 7 a.m. on Tuesdays to 7:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, when garbage is collected.
The decision was a response to a report from deputy clerk Lorraine Mousseau at the June 10 meeting about problems with unauthorized dumping.
Dumpers stuff bin Back to video
In the report, Mousseau noted that the bin is for the use of the municipal building and Prince Lake residents, who do not have curbside pickup.
But since March, unknown individuals have been dumping broken appliances, furniture, and multiple bags of garbage into the bin at night or on weekends. The result is an overflowing bin, and garbage bags being dropped off outside the bin, which have attracted bears onto township property, Mousseau said.
She reminded council of a resolution dating from March 2020 that directs staff to keep the bin locked between garbage pickups. Staff followed directions until winter, when the lock froze and it became more convenient to leave the bin unlocked.
Advertisement
Article content
No problems arose with dumping over the winter months, Mousseau said, but the staff now want to see the bins locked again, except in the designated hours prior to garbage pickups.
Coun. Ian Chambers said some of Prince Lake’s summer residents would prefer to have the bin left unlocked so that they can drop off their garbage bags on Sunday evenings after spending a weekend at their cottages.
Lamming replied that the cottagers could take their garbage back home to Sault Ste. Marie for curbside pickup there.
After the meeting, Coun. Enzo Palumbo said he’s seen instances of garbage dumping in Prince ever since he was elected to council seven years ago, and attributed it to ignorance.
“People don’t want to listen to the policies we have in place…. or it may be people from outside the area,” Palumbo said.
“The fact is that we do have a lot of bears here, and the fact that people are leaving garbage outside the dumpster makes it that much worse.
“There were piles of it,” he said. “It was awful.”