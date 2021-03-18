Easter Seals tweaks telethon due to pandemic

Article content

Easter Seals telethon organizers are adjusting the annual fundraiser to a one-hour program that will be repeated regularly on Shaw Cable in April.

The COVID-19 pandemic is prompting the move away from the usual live event that’s typically held at Civic Centre in late March. The 2019 telethon ran six hours.

Instead, viewers will see a pre-taped program featuring five to six stories with hosts Shannon Gowans, Scott MacDonald, Jane Martynuck, Megan Wigmore and Tessa Vecchio.

Program air dates are 9 a.m., noon and 7 p.m. April 5-10 and April 12-18.

“This is a lot of time,” said Easter Seals development officer Carolyn Bunting O’Connnor said of the air dates. “I hope, I hope, I hope lots of people will watch it.”

Donations can be made by calling 705-945-1279 or online at www.telethonssm.ca

Contributions of $100 or more may be updated on the Joe Maione Wall of Champions during the two weeks of broadcasts “so that we can keep that fresh,” said Bunting O’Connor.