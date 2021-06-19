Educator Cyr-Soucy recognized

Brian Kelly
Jun 19, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
chalkboard

A Blind River teacher is being lauded for her contributions to the francophone culture and her Christian faith.

Shelley Cyr-Soucy works at Ecole Saint-Joseph.

She participates in the school’s fruit and vegetable program, helps prepare school celebrations and contributes to her parish and Blind River community.

Mia MacDonald, a resource teacher at Ecole St-Denis in Sudbury, was also recognized by Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon.

“It is extremely important for us to honour the exceptional individuals who contribute to the high standards of the Catholic, French-language education offered in our schools,” said board chair Andrew Bidal in a release.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers