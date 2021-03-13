Missing elderly man found

Article content

UPDATE: Sault Ste. Marie Police Service reports Gratton was found later Saturday morning.

An elderly Sault Ste. Marie man who is known to wander is missing.

Ronald Gratton, 79, left the Cameron Avenue area between midnight and 1 a.m. Saturday, police say.

He may be anywhere in the city.

Gratton is described as five-foot-eight with a medium build. He could be wearing a dark navy jacket.

Anyone with information about Gratton can call 911 or Sault Ste. Marie Police Service at 705-949-6300.