Elliot Lake man charged in Baldwin Township

An Elliot Lake man was charged after a vehicle stop in Baldwin Township on Labour Day.

The check was prompted by a public tip, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Paul Phelan, 24, was charged with having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams and drive motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

His licence was suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for one week.

Court date for the accused is Nov. 15 in Espanola.