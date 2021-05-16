Article content

One person from Elliot Lake and area has tested positive for COVID-19.

How the individual caught coronavirus is not known, Algoma Public Health says. The person, tested last Thursday, is self-isolating.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Elliot Lake resident tests positive Back to video

Total cases of COVID-19 in Algoma District stand at 364.

Thirty cases are active as of Sunday afternoon. One person is in a hospital. Four people have died.

Two cases of COVID-19 from Elliot Lake and area reported by APH last Friday “do not meet case definition” after the health unit received updated lab reports.

“These two individuals are no longer considered cases and have been removed from Algoma’s case court,” the health unit said Sunday.