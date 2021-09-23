Elliot Lake school's renos done by Sudbury firm

Article content

Renovations to Our Lady of Lourdes French Immersion in Elliot Lake will be done by a Sudbury firm.

Nu-Style Construction will be paid $693,500 plus HST for improvements to the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board site.

A bus loop, staff and general parking, a student drop-off lane and garbage bin compound will be built and basketball court relocated at Our Lady of Lourdes.

“Previously the students had been dropped off on a side street at the rear of the school,” manager of plant services Steve Brown told trustees during a meeting on Wednesday evening. “This moves that whole operation to the front of the school and addresses student safety.”