ELSS considers programming for Grade 7,8 students

Elliot Lake Secondary School teachers are considering how Grade 7 and 8 students can tap available resources when they move to the site this fall.

Algoma District School Board will move 83 intermediate students from Central Avenue Public School and Esten Park Public School to ELSS on Mississauga Avenue in September. The transfer frees up space at the two crowded elementary schools.

The Grade 7 and 8 students are going to a wing at ELSS that’s used by North Shore Adult Education School and North Shore Adolescent Program. Those programs are moving off-site.

Intermediate students will have their own entrance that can’t be used by secondary students to access their part of the school, superintendent of education Joe Maurice told trustees during a committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday evening.

“As much as we mention they’re going to have their own separate wing, we are hoping to integrate them into different programs, certain activities, different facilities in the high school,” said Maurice.