Energy literacy webinars offered

A four-part energy literacy webinar series is being offered by City of Sault Ste. Marie and Garden River First Nation.

Topics are understanding Ontario’s energy sector, presented by Ontario Energy Board, on Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., home energy retrofit orientation, presented by Humber College and Enbridge Gas on Oct. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., residential energy efficiency incentives, presented by Enbridge and Independent Electricity System Operator, on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and commercial energy incentives, also presented by Enbridge and IESO, on Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The public can register for one or all four free sessions at saultste.marie.ca/EnergyEfficiency, a release says.

Email Emily Cormier at e.cormier@cityssm.on.ca for more information.

The webinars follow Garden River’s recently updated energy plan and the municipality’s greenhouse gas reduction plan.