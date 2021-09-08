Energy literacy webinars offered

Brian Kelly
Sep 08, 2021  •  14 minutes ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
London Hydro lineman Bryan Snyder upgrades power lines along William Street in London. About 10 per cent of London Hydro customers have made the switch from time of use to tiered pricing. (Derek Ruttan/The London Free Press)
London Hydro lineman Bryan Snyder upgrades power lines along William Street in London. About 10 per cent of London Hydro customers have made the switch from time of use to tiered pricing. (Derek Ruttan/The London Free Press)

A four-part energy literacy webinar series is being offered by City of Sault Ste. Marie and Garden River First Nation.

Story continues below

Topics are understanding Ontario’s energy sector, presented by Ontario Energy Board, on Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., home energy retrofit orientation, presented by Humber College and Enbridge Gas on Oct. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., residential energy efficiency incentives, presented by Enbridge and Independent Electricity System Operator, on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and commercial energy incentives, also presented by Enbridge and IESO, on Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The public can register for one or all four free sessions at saultste.marie.ca/EnergyEfficiency, a release says.

Email Emily Cormier at e.cormier@cityssm.on.ca for more information.

The webinars follow Garden River’s recently updated energy plan and the municipality’s greenhouse gas reduction plan.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers