Engineers' Day decision still to come

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District has yet to decide if Engineers’ Day will be held in June.

A release from Eastern Upper Peninsula Community Dispute Resolution Center said Soo Locks “is planning” for the actual gathering.

“Our position is we will continue to work within the State of Michigan and federal government COVID rules,” said public affairs specialist Carrie Fox in en email to The Sault Star. “No decision has been made yet for Engineers’ Day 2021. The current State of Michigan and federal government rules will need to change before we can host the event.”

The resolution centre is planning an arts, crafts and family fun fair day on June 25 in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. The event would coincide with when Soo Locks Engineers’ Day typically runs.