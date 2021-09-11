Sign Up
Ergo Office Plus designer earns credential

Brian Kelly
Sep 11, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
A senior interior designer with Ergo Office Plus has earned the WELL accredited professional credential.

Sheri Tuck achieved the standard that focuses on health and wellness of people in buildings, a release says.

