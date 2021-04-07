Escape rooms challenge youngsters
Virtual escape rooms are available for youth to explore from Sault Ste. Marie Public Library.
Participants nine to 12 can visit www.ssmpl.ca/kids/kids-programming to register.
A daily room link will be offered Monday to April 16, a release says.
