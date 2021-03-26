Espanola school opening delayed

Article content

The COVID-19 pandemic is pushing back the opening date of a new Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board site in Espanola.

Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School was expected to open by the end of the 2020-2021 school year. The English Catholic board school is sharing a site with Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon’s Ecole catholique La Renaissance and Our Children, Our Future Day care/Garderie Nos Enfants, Notre Avenir on Church Street.

“Construction and final preparation of the new facility were delayed,” partly due to the provincial government’s decision to move Sudbury and Espanola into lockdown, a release from two school boards and day care says.

“Moving children, students and staff into the new joint facility on April 19, 2021 is no longer feasible.”

Opening date is now September.

“The revised opening will allow for furnishings to be moved from their current facilities during the summer, with limited interruption to classroom instruction and day care activities.” the statement says.

The new date means children and staff at the schools and day care will have no contact with workers who need to be at the new 78,000-square-foot building over the next three months.