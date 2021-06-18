Evening vaccination clinics planned

Article content

Three-quarters of adults in Algoma District have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Algoma Public Health says.

More than 40 per cent of youth aged 12 to 17 have also been immunized. Appointments are still available for young people and their family members who’ve yet get to jabbed. Registration can be done on the health unit’s website or by calling 888-440-3730 daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Transportation can be arranged.

Residents who received their first vaccine dose from April 1 to 10 at GFL Memorial Gardens will be contacted by email or phone by Friday to set up a second appointment. Family health teams will contact anyone who went to their offices to be immunized.

Evening clinics for adults and anyone who received their first mRNA vaccine before May 9 will run from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Register online at APH’s website or call 705-541-7370 or 888-440-3730.