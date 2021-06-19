Every Breakfast Counts feeds kids

Brian Kelly
Jun 19, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Every Breakfast Counts wants to serve 8,000 meals to Sault Ste. Marie youth in need during the summer.

This is the fourth year the program has run to help youngsters who depend on school breakfast programs.

Five different groups, including Algoma Family Services, Child Care Algoma and Harvest Algoma, will distribute fresh fruit, vegetables, milk, cheese and bread, a release says.

Donations can be made through Algoma Family Services Foundation at www.canadahelps.org

“Every Breakfast Counts continues to make a difference and I encourage people to support our efforts if they are able to do so,” said Mayor Christian Provenzano.

